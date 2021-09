KUALA LUMPUR: There were 19,550 new Covid-19 cases reported throughout the country in the past 24 hours, a slight drop compared compared to 21,176 cases yesterday.

With the latest addition, the cumulative Covid-19 cases in the country is now at 1,960,500.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a posting on his Twitter and Facebook sites said Sarawak continued to report the highest number of cases for the sixth consecutive day with 3,743 cases today.

Selangor has the second highest daily infections with 2,416 cases followed by Johor (2,282); Sabah (2,163); Penang (1,865); Kedah (1,390); Perak (1,354); and Kelantan (1,320).

Other states with new cases below four figures were Terengganu (953); Pahang (722); Kuala Lumpur (555); Melaka (490); Negeri Sembilan (198); Perlis (73); Putrajaya (24); and Labuan (two).- Bernama