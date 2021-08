PETALING JAYA: A total of 19,631 new Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide in the past 24 hours, which is a reduction of 109 cases compared to yesterday’s total of 19,740, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“This takes the total number of infections in the country, so far, to 1,444,270,” he tweeted.

He said Selangor continued to chalk up the highest number of cases with 5,753, followed by Sabah (2,103), Kedah (1,863), Kuala Lumpur (1,765) and Johor (1,309).

Meanwhile, Penang recorded 1,275 cases, Kelantan (1,268), Perak (1,101), Sarawak (835), Pahang (670), Melaka (623), Terengganu (498), Negeri Sembilan (490), Putrajaya (41) and Perlis (37).

No new cases were reported in Labuan.- Bernama