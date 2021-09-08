Covid-19: 19,733 new cases on Wednesday (Sept 8), S’wak has highest tally for third straight day

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 19,733 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, with Sarawak recording the highest number of daily cases for the third day in a row with 3,100 cases today.

Sarawak had recorded 3,200 new cases yesterday and 3,714 cases on Monday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, through his posts on Twitter and Facebook, said that with the new cases, the total number of infections in Malaysia stood at 1,900,467.

Selangor, meanwhile, had the second highest number of cases at 2,989, followed by Penang (2,474); Sabah (2,067); Johor (1,867); Kedah (1,564); Kelantan (1,471); and Perak (1,319).

Meanwhile, states which recorded fewer than 1,000 cases are Terengganu (904); Pahang (700); Kuala Lumpur (537); Melaka (375); Negeri Sembilan (256); Perlis (74); Putrajaya (29) and Labuan (7).

-Bernama