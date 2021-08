KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,897 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, up from yesterday’s 19,268 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The country has recorded more than 20,000 cases daily from Oct 24 to Oct 29, with the highest figure of 24,599 cases being recorded on Oct 26.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a post on his Facebook page, said the total number of infections in Malaysia was now 1,746,254.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of cases, with 4,371, followed by Sabah (2,594), Sarawak (2,285), Johor (2,159), Kedah (1,942) and Penang (1,732).

“Meanwhile, Kelantan recorded 1,479 cases, followed by Perak (1,204), Kuala Lumpur (1,003), Pahang (798), Terengganu (608), Melaka (417) and Negeri Sembilan (215),” he said.

Meanwhile, three states recorded fewer than 100 cases, namely Perlis (64), Putrajaya (25) and Labuan (one).

Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement, said of the 20,897 new cases, 422 atau 2.0 per cent were in categories three, four and five while 20,475 more were in categories one and two.

He said 15,371 cases or 73.6 per cent of the new cases were not vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, he said there were 18,465 recovered cases reported today, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,461,727, adding that the country now has 267,863 active cases.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 1,005 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 464 of them requiring respiratory support.

He said the 282 new fatalities involved 238 Malaysians and 44 foreign nationals with 98 of them being brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

On the 22 new clusters detected, Dr Noor Hisham said 11 of them were linked to the workplace, eight in the community, two involving high-risk groups, and one a detention center cluster.

Based on the latest data, Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-Naught (Rt) yesterday was 1.02, with Perlis, at 1.22, being the state with the highest Rt, followed by Sarawak (1.19) and Sabah (1.12), he said.

All states recorded an Rt above 1.0 except for Melaka, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan and Negeri Sembilan.- Bernama