KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 20,000 mark again with 20,396 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours after two consecutive days of below 20,000 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia’s daily cases fell to 19,057 yesterday and 19,378 on Friday.

Dr Noor Hisham in a posting on his official Facebook and Twitter said the cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia has now reached 1,844,835 cases.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of new Covid-19 infections with 3,886 cases followed by Sarawak (3,747), Johor (2,165), Sabah (2,136), Penang (1,961) and Kedah (1,587).

“Kelantan recorded 1,078 cases, Perak (1,057), Terengganu (861), Kuala Lumpur (597), Pahang (486), Melaka (459), Negeri Sembilan (269), Perlis (78), Putrajaya (25) and Labuan (four),” he said

In a separate infographic posting, Dr Noor Hisham said as of 5pm yesterday, non-intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage in Covid-19 hospitals in the country stood at 75 percent from 18,581 beds.

ICU bed usage, meanwhile, was at 86 percent out of 1,586 beds, he added.

Two states, Perlis (111 percent) and Penang (108 percent) recorded non-ICU bed usage above 100 percent.

As for ICU bed usage, three states recorded more than 100 percent, namely Kedah (123 percent), Perak (108 percent) and Kelantan (103 percent). — Bernama