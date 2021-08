KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,670 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Malaysia today, a slight drop compared to 21,468 recorded yesterday.

According to the latest Covid-19 infection data shared on his Tweeter site, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new development brings the cumulative cases in the country to 1,384,353.

He said Selangor stayed as the leading infected state with 6,606 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,028), Kedah (1,796), Sabah (1,752), Johor (1,425), Kelantan (1,370), Penang (1,251) and Perak (1,003).

Pahang also recorded 794 cases, Negeri Sembilan (727), Sarawak (725), Terengganu (560), Melaka (521), Perlis (61) and Putrajaya (51), while there were no new cases reported in Labuan.

Meanwhile, in a media statement, Dr Noor Hisham said the new cases today involved 20,662 local transmissions, comprising 17,179 Malaysians and 3,483 non-citizens as well as eight import cases.

“Of the 20,670 daily cases reported today, a total of 676 cases (3.3 percent) were from categories three, four and five while 19,994 cases (96.7 percent) were from categories one and two,“ he said.

He said only 2,646 cases or 12.8 percent of the total cases reported today had been completely vaccinated (i.e. two weeks after getting the second dose).

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 260 deaths were also recorded today, while 1,096 cases needed treatment in the intensive care units (ICU) and 540 of them required respiratory assistance.

A total of 34 new clusters were also reported involving 20 workplace clusters, 12 community clusters, one high-risk group cluster and one detention centre cluster.

The latest data also showed that the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (Rt) recorded in Perlis was at 1.41, surpassing the national Rt of 1.05, said Dr Noor Hisham. — Bernama