KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign women from China and the United States of America respectively, have made a full recovery from Covid-19 and were discharged from hospital today, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus to 22 in Malaysia.

Announcing this yesterday in a statement, health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said both women who were the 16th and 22nd cases respectively, had been treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Noor Hisham also said a local woman aged 53 years, with recent travel history to Japan, was confirmed as the country’s latest case, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 23.

He said the patient who had returned from Japan on Feb 23 and exhibited symptoms of the virus the next day, was being treated at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

On another matter, the director-general said laboratory tests on the 66 individuals who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, and brought back to Malaysia yesterday, had returned negative.

The evacuees have been placed under quarantine for 14 days at an observation centre, said Noor Hisham.

He added that until today, a total of 1,570 individuals had been tested for Covid-19. The individuals comprised Patients-under-Investigation (PUI), close contacts, evacuees from China, and those on board the ‘Dream World’ cruise ship. Of this number, 23 had confirmed positive, and 1,523 were negative, while the results for 23 were pending. — Bernama