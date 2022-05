PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry said 2,239 new daily Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total cumulative cases to 4,478,112.

Active cases currently stood at 30,735.

Another three deaths were recorded yesterday, of which one was declared as “brought in dead.”

The deaths occurred in Johor (2) and Selangor (1).

A total of 35,615 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 so far.