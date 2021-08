KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Saturday (Aug 28) reported 22,597 new Covid-19 infections, a slight increase to the 22,070 cases recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the latest figure, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stood at 1,685,510.

Selangor remained the state with the highest number of daily new infections with 5,814 cases reported, followed by Sabah (2,834), Sarawak (2,427), Kedah (2,162) and Penang (1,920).

“A total of 1,896 new cases were reported in Johor, Kelantan (1,289), Kuala Lumpur (1,111), Perak (1,061), Terengganu (739), Pahang (579), Negeri Sembilan (345), Melaka (269), Perlis (98), Putrajaya (48) and Labuan (5),” he said in a Facebook posting today. — Bernama