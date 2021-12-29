Covid-19: 23 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 23 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,392.

Of the total, four were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Johor and Terengganu topped the latest list of fatalities with 4 each, followed by Perak (3), Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur (2 each) and Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah (1 each).

There were no deaths in Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

To date, 1,079 Covid-19 deaths have been reported this month.

As of midnight, there were 42,357 active cases, including 302 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 169 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,746,833.