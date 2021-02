KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 2,364 new Covid-19 cases and 10 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases, 2,363 were local transmissions while the rest were imported, adding that the country’s Covid-19 infection tally now stood at 298,315 cases.

He said another 3,320 recoveries were recorded overnight, raising the total number of recovered cases to 270,166.

“With the 10 latest fatalities, the country’s death toll now stands at 1,121 cases. Also, there are 190 patients in the intensive care unit, 99 of them intubated,” he said in a statement today.

He said Selangor continued to report the highest number of new cases with 862, followed by Johor (314 cases), Perak (305 cases), Sarawak (255 cases) and Sabah with 157 cases. -Bernama

