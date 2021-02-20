COVID-19: 2,461 cases, eight deaths (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: A total of 2,461 new Covid-19 cases were reported today along with eight deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were no import cases, and out of 2,461 infections, 1,589 were Malaysians and 872 were foreigners.

“Selangor continues to report the highest number of daily infections with 1,001 cases today, followed by Kelantan (257 cases) and Johor with 233,” Noor Hisham added.

Out of the eight deaths, four were reported in Sarawak , and one each in Selangor, Sabah, Perak and Kelantan.

All the deaths involved Malaysians.

The cumulative death toll is now 1,051.

Noor Hisham said 4,782 cases were discharged today and the total number of recoveries now stands at 244,753 while the overall number of infections is 280,272.

There are 34,468 active cases currently, with 207 patients receiving treatment in intensive care units (ICU) and of this, 91 need ventilator assistance.

Meanwhile, he said 10 new clusters were identified today and all of them involved workplaces.

Four clusters are in Johor, two each in Selangor and Perak, one each in Sabah and Negri Sembilan.

To date, a total of 1,068 clusters have been detected, with 510 being active clusters while 558 clusters have ended.