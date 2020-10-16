Covid-19: 2,688 PDRM personnel undergo quarantine

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,688 Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel and members of their families are undergoing a 14-day quarantine following the proliferation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bukit Aman Management director, Datuk Ramli Din said that, of the total, seven senior officers, 72 policemen, three civilian staff and 31 family members were confirmed positive Covid-19.

“Those who are undergoing the 14-day quarantine involved 354 senior officers, 1,926 policemen, 73 civilian staff and 335 family members nationwide. Nevertheless, the situation does not affect work in PDRM,’’ he told Bernama.

On the advice of the Ministry of Health, Ramli was also undergoing home quarantine from yesterday. - Bernama