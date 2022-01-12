Covid-19: 27 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 27 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,723.

Of the total, nine were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 9, making up 33.3 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor and Terengganu (4 each), Sabah and Kuala Lumpur (3 each) and Kelantan, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kedah, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,913 active cases, including 229 in intensive care units (ICU), 99 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,792,035.