Covid-19: 27,004 new cases, 86 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 86 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,185.

Thirty-five of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Perak recorded the most number of fatalities with 16, followed by Selangor (14), Kedah (10), Malacca (8), Johor (7), Kelantan, Penang, Sabah and Terengganu (6 each), Negeri Sembilan (4), Pahang (2) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

There were no deaths in Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 27,004 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,927,437.