Covid-19: 28 new fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 28 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Four of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

This puts Covid-19 fatalities in the country at 98.9 deaths per population of 100,000 people, or 1.1 per cent of all cases.

The death toll now stands at 31,560.

Penang recorded the highest number of deaths at six followed by Selangor with five.

The remaining deaths were recorded in Perak (4), Kelantan (3), Johor, Pahang, Sabah and Terengganu (2 each) and Kedah and Sarawak (1 each).

There were no deaths in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,733 active cases, including 265 in intensive care units (ICU), 147 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,767,044.