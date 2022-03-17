Covid-19: 28,298 new cases, 105 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 105 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,099.

Twenty-nine of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Perak (21) reported the most deaths followed by Kedah (17), Johor (13), Selangor (12), Pahang (7), Kuala Lumpur (7), Malacca (5), Sabah (5), Penang (4), Negeri Sembilan (3), Sarawak (3), Terengganu (3), Kelantan (2), Perlis (2) and Putrajaya (1), .

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 28,298 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,900,433.