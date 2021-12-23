Covid-19: 29 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 29 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,221.

According to the CovidNow portal, 6 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Data on the portal also showed Malaysia’s Covid-19 death rate to be still 1.1 per cent of the total of 2,721,672 cases to date.

Pahang topped the list of fatalities with 6, followed by Perak (5), Kedah (4), Johor, Selangor and Terengganu (3 each), Sabah (2) and Kelantan, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan (1 each)

There were no deaths reported in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 49,395 active cases, including 338 in intensive care units (ICU), 186 of whom require respiratory assistance.