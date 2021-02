PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported a total of 2,936 new Covid-19 cases with 13 deaths today.

Out of that number, only 17 were imported cases and the rest were locally transmitted.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 211,811.

“Selangor reported the highest new daily cases with 978, followed by Johor with 730 and Kuala Lumpur with 227 cases,” Noor Hisham said.

Kuala Lumpur had the most number of deaths with six, while three deaths were in Selangor, two in Sarawak and one each in Malacca and Johor.

The cumulative death toll now stands at 1,043.

The number of active cases is 36,797 with 220 patients being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) with 104 requiring breathing assistance.

The total number of recoveries today was 4,889, with the overall number of those who had been discharged standing at 239,971.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said 13 new clusters were reported today, bringing the total number to date to 1,058.

Out of the 13 new clusters, 10 were detected at workplaces while two were community clusters and one cluster involved a high-risk group.

However, 547 clusters had ended and presently there are a total of 511 active clusters nationwide.