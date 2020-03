PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that there are 130 new cases that are found positive with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), making the total number of positive cases to 2161 as of 12pm today.

“There are also now 54 cases in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 34 of them requiring ventilators,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today.

However, he also said 44 cases have since recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, making the total number of cases that have been discharged and recovered from Covid-19 to 259.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there were three deaths that occurred today, which makes the death toll rise to 26 cases.

The 24th death is that of a 35-year-old man who has a travel history to Indonesia. He was treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur on March 18 and he was pronounced dead on March 26, 9.30pm.

The 25th death is that of an 83-year-old man who has a chronic illness background. He was treated at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun on March 25 and he was pronounced dead on March 26, 6.55pm.

The 26th death is that of a 53-year-old man who is a close contact to a Covid-19 positive patient. He was treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh on March 22 and was pronounced dead at March 27, 10.30am.

Noor Hisham also said the Health Ministry is monitoring positve cases around Malaysia, with the enhanced movement control order (MCO) being imposed for high risk areas.

“As of 12pm today, there are as many as 88 positive cases of Covid-19 in these two areas, with 74 from Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor,“ he said.

He also said the enhanced MCO is imposed so that they can conduct active case detection activities by going house to house to do screenings, besides disinfecting the area.

He added that they targeted 300 samples to be taken everyday starting today, whereby sampling will be prioritised to close contacts, individuals with symptoms and high risk groups.