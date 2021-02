PETALING JAYA: After falling yesterday, the number of Covid-19 cases rose again today with the Health Ministry recording a total of 3,288 new cases.

This takes the total number of active cases to 52,186.

The national tally now stands at 251,604 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (3,283 cases) while five were imported.

Fourteen new deaths reported, taking the number of fatalities to 923.

“Selangor had the most number of deaths with five while Sabah recorded four. Johor recorded two deaths while Kedah, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur recorded one each,” Noor Hisham said in a live press conference.

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 1,757 with 91 individuals recorded from the new Industry Wawasan, Batu 20 and Tapak Bina Sepang clusters while Kuala Lumpur recorded 408 cases with 27 detected in the new Tapak Bina Jalan Tanduk, Jalan Harun and Jalan Dua Belas clusters.

Johor recorded 369 cases with 19 from the new the Jalan Uda Utama, Jalan Kancil Waha and Lorong Sahabat clusters while Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 157 cases.

The other cases were in Sarawak (135), Sabah (132 cases from the new Lorong Bersatu Damai and Jalan Tiga KKIP clusters), Malacca (92), Penang (59), Kedah (48), Kelantan (44), Perak (42), Terengganu (24), Pahang (14), Putrajaya (four) and Labuan (three).

Perlis recorded zero cases for two days in a row.

Noor Hisham said 11 new clusters were detected today.

They are the Industry Wawasan, Batu 20 and Tapak Bina Sepang cluster (Selangor), the Jalan Uda Utama, Jalan Kancil Waha and Lorong Sahabat cluster (Johor), the Lorong Bersatu Damai and Jalan Tiga KKIP cluster (Sabah) and the Tapak Bina Jalan Tanduk, Jalan Harun and Jalan Dua Belas cluster (Kuala Lumpur).