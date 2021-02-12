COVID-19: 3,318 new cases, 17 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that 3,318 Covid-19 positive cases were reported today, bringing the total cumulative cases to 258,306.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah added there were 17 deaths today, which brings the total fatality count to 953.

“Selangor continued to notch the highest number of daily cases with 1,214, followed by Johor (742), Kuala Lumpur (374), Kedah (188), Penang (149), Sabah and Negri Sembilan (118 each), Perak (99), Sarawak (83), Kelantan (79), Terengganu (72), Malacca (45), Pahang (30), Putrajaya (six), and Labuan (one),” Noor Hisham said.

Perlis was the only state not to have any case today.

A total of 258 cases have been admitted to the Intensive Care Units, with 119 requiring respiratory aid.

The deceased were made up of individuals aged 59-97.

All of them had underlying health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes, lung and kidney complications as well as asthma and stroke.

“Fourteen new clusters were detected today, 13 of which were work related,” he added.

The clusters are the Jalan Seelong, Jalan Perindustrian Elektronik, Jalan Besar Pontian, Ladang Pekan and Perindustrian Pelepas in Johor.

The others were the Jalan Jelapang and Jalan Perusahaan Tiga in Perak, Tapak Bina Damar and Tapak Industri in Selangor, Tapak Bina Pantai Dalam in Kuala Lumpur, Selambau in Kedah, Teknologi Berendam in Malacca and Pangkal Changgong in Kelantan.

The community cluster was in Kampung Teluk, Perak.