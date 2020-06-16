Covid-19: 333 recoveries, 11 new cases recorded today

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 333 individuals have recovered and were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to 7,733 or 90.9% of total cumulative cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of the recovered cases, 307 were non-citizens while 26 were locals.

As of noon today, 11 new cases have been reported, bringing the cumulative figure for Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 8,505.

According to him, the total number of active cases with infectivity, stands at 651 and all the cases have been isolated for further treatment.

On the newly reported cases, he said, one was an imported case involving a Malaysian who contracted the virus while abroad.

“Of the 10 local transmissions, six are foreigners while four are local citizens,“ he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said on the local transmissions involving foreigners, one was detected during a pre-employment screening while another was found to be from the Kuala Lumpur 2 construction site cluster.

“Four cases were recorded in Negri Sembilan, in which three were from the Pedas cluster while one was from the cluster involving a cleaning services company,“ he said.

On the four local transmissions involving Malaysians, three are family members of a positive Covid-19 case (Case 8453) while one was detected through pre-surgical screening at the Putrajaya Hospital and the patient has been transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

He said currently four positive cases were still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but non required ventilator support.

As no new fatalities were reported today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia remained at 121 or 1.42 per cent of the total number of cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham reiterated the ministry’s concern over the continuous rise in dengue cases, with an average increase of eight percent per week.

As such, he advised the public to spend 10 minutes to scout around their homes to check and clear potential breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes, for the sake of their health and their loved ones.

“June 15, 2020 will be the 10th Asean Dengue Day and this year’s theme is “10 Minutes Remove Aedes,” he said adding that the theme is aimed at enhancing the role of individuals and communities in preventing dengue fever by cleaning up their respective home surroundings in getting rid of Aedes breeding grounds.— Bernama