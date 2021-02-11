COVID-19: 3,384 cases, 13 deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The number of Covid-19 cases has risen again with the Health Ministry recording a total of 3,384 new cases today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stated that out of the total, 15 were imported transmissions involving five nationals and 10 foreigners.

The total number of cases recorded now stands at 254,988 with 51,783 active cases.

A total of 13 deaths were reported today, three each from Selangor and Sabah, two each from Terengganu and Johor and one each from Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan and Sarawak.

“Eleven of the deceased were Malaysians and the remaining two, foreigners,”Noor Hisham said.

This brings the death toll to 936 cases which is 0.37% of all cases to date.

Selangor led the way today with 1,082 cases followed by Johor with 777 cases.

Kuala Lumpur reported 435 cases, Kedah (228), Sarawak (184), Penang (144), Sabah (142), Malacca (101), Negeri Sembilan (89), Perak (82), Kelantan (48), Terengganu (26), Pahang (21), Labuan (14), Putrajaya (seven) and Perlis with four cases.

In terms of recoveries, 3,774 patients have been discharged meaning that the total number of recoveries now stands at 202,269 which is 79.3% of all cases.

Noor Hisham also added that 259 patients are in intensive care with 122 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said a total of 17 new clusters were reported today, which means that there are now a total of 477 active clusters in the country.

“Out of the 17, six are in Johor (Air Hitam road, Perindustrian Getah road, Kampung Tanjung Selabu, Raja Muar road, Gemilang Lima road and Bakawali Ramun road).

“Selangor and Kuala Lumpur both reported three new clusters (Subang Delima, Bukit Sentosa road and Lembah Subang construction site, Berhala road, Telawi road and Bukit Angkasa).

“Two clusters were reported in Kedah (Perdana and Dedap) and a cluster each was reported in Perak (Tembok Bendera), Malacca (Bukit Baru road) and Sarawak (Nanga Lijan),” he added.

However, six clusters were terminated today.

These are the Kampung Pitas, Permai construction site, Keladi, Nakhoda road, Tembok Choh and Langit Selatan clusters.