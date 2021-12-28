Covid-19: 35 fatalities recorded, total at 31,369

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 35 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

This puts the nation’s cumulative Covid-19 deaths at 31,369, including 6,334 brought-in-dead cases.

Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 11, making up 31.4 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Penang (5), Perak (4), Johor and Kuala Lumpur (3 each), Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah (2 each) and Kedah, Melaka and Pahang (1 each).

There were no deaths in Perlis, Sarawak, Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 42,917 active cases, including 297 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 169 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,743,936.