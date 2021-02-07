Covid-19: 3,731 new cases, 15 deaths today - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,369 Covid-19 recoveries were reported today, almost double the number of recovery cases yesterday, while 3,731 new cases were recorded overnight.

However, there were also 15 new fatalities, raising the country’s death toll to 872 people, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said Malaysia’s total number of recoveries now stands at 190,339 cases, while the infection tally is at 242,452 cases.

“Of these, 51,241 of them are active cases,” he said in a media statement on Covid-19 developments today.

Eight of the new cases were imported and involved four Malaysians, while among the 3,723 local transmissions, 1,946 were Malaysians, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 292 Covid-19 patients were being treated in the intensive care unit, with 140 of them intubated.

He said all of the new fatalities involved Malaysians, comprising eight men and seven women aged between18 and 94, adding that 14 of them had underlying illnesses.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remained the state with the highest number of daily cases, reporting 1,606 infections, followed by Johor (499) and Kuala Lumpur (372).

Melaka recorded 313 cases, Penang (250); Sarawak (219); Sabah (160); Negeri Sembilan (92); Perak (71); Kedah (43); Pahang (34); Kelantan (32); Terengganu (29); Putrajaya (nine) and Perlis with two cases.

Also, seven new clusters were identified, taking the number of active clusters to 411, of which 81 recorded an increase in new cases.

Of the seven clusters, three involved workplaces, namely Tapak Bina Lembah Selatan and Jalan Bagan in Selangor and Jalan Gangsa Dua in Johor, while the two community-based clusters were Seruas (Sarawak) and Taman Segar (Perak).

Dr Noor Hisham said Lorong Mawar is a religious cluster in Perak while another high risk group cluster identified was Ampang Campuran in Selangor.

Clusters that recorded the highest increase in new cases were the Industri Serkam cluster (246 cases), Gudang Salak Tinggi (127) and Tapak Bina Lembah Selatan (99).

“So far, a total of 454 clusters have ended, including seven today, namely Pintu Geng, Ehsan Ibol, Persiaran Heights, Langkasuka, Wawasan, Jalan BBN and Texmile,” he said. -Bernama