COVID-19: 3,847 cases, 12 deaths

PETALING JAYA: A total of 3,847 new Covid-19 cases were recorded by the Health Ministry today, bringing the total number of active cases to 50,894.

The national tally now stands at 238,721 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (3,843 cases) while four were imported.

A total of 12 new deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 857.

“Johor and Sabah recorded three deaths each while Malacca and Kuala Lumpur recorded two each. Kelantan and Selangor had one death each,” Noor Hisham said in a live press conference.

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 1,481 with 194 individuals recorded from the new Industry Kampung Baru, Jalan Banting-Klang, Gudang Salak Tinggi, Jalan Kuala Selangor and Lingkaran Cyber clusters while Johor recorded a total of 585 cases with 47 individuals detected in the new Jalan Tun Mutalib, Jalan Istimewa Tujuh and Jalan Bayu Satu clusters.

They were followed by Kuala Lumpur with 402 cases with 12 from the new Tapak Bina Sungai Besi cluster, Malacca (329 cases), Sabah (233 cases with seven from the new Jalan Chester cluster), Penang (211 cases), Sarawak (185), Negri Sembilan (133), Kedah (64),

Kelantan (62 cases), Terengganu (56 with five cases from the new Jalan Kubur Darau and Gong Nering clusters), Pahang (48), Perak (36) , Labuan (10), Putrajaya (eight) and Perlis with four cases.

A total of 1,692 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 186,970.

“There are 305 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 139 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said 12 new clusters were detected today.

They are the Industry Kampung Baru, Jalan Banting-Klang, Gudang Salak Tinggi, Jalan Kuala Selangor and Lingkaran Cyber clusters (Selangor), Jalan Tun Mutalib, Jalan Istimewa Tujuh and Jalan Bayu Satu clusters (Johor), the Jalan Chester cluster (Sabah), Tapak Bina Sungai Besi cluster (Kuala Lumpur), and the Gong Nering and Jalan Kubur Darau clusters (Terengganu).