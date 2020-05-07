Covid-19: 39 new cases, 74 recover

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 39 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 6,467.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily briefing, said 74 cases have successfully received treatment and been discharged today, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 4,776.

“This leaves a total of only 1,584 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Nineteen of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with eight needing ventilator assistance,” he said.

There were also no fatalities reported today, leaving the death toll at 107.