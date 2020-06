PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today announced four Covid-19-positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,600.

“The total number of active cases is 208, with two patient being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today in a press statement.

He said 40 patients have successfully received treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,271.

Noor Hisham said there were no fatalities reported today and the death toll remains at 121.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said media reports and social media posts showed too many visitors at Broga Hill, Semenyih, Selangor, which has prompted the ministry to close the hill under Section 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Broga Hill will be closed from June 27 onwards until further notice which will be informed later,“ he said, adding that the ministry emphasised on abiding by the standard operating procedures under the new normal to break the chain of infection of Covid-19.

He was responding to news and photos of too many people violating the SOPs in that area by queuing up to go up Broga Hill.