Covid-19: 4,094 new cases, 10 deaths Thursday - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: New positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia surged past the 4,000 mark again today, after four straight days of dipping below that figure, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 4,094 new cases today brought the cumulative figure for Covid-19 cases to 198,208, with 43,192 being active cases.

A total of 303 patients are in intensive care, with 118 cases requiring ventilator support, he said in a statement.

Of the new cases, 4,086 were local transmissions involving 3,328 Malaysians and 758 foreigners while eight cases were imported, involving two Malaysians and six non-Malaysians, he added.

“Ten fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 717, while nine new clusters were detected,” he said.

Daily cases last breached the 4,000 mark on Jan 23, when the figure hit a record high of 4,275.

Dr Noor Hisham said 3,281 cases had recovered today, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 154,299.

Selangor still topped the daily cases with 1,577, followed by Johor with 717, Kuala Lumpur (678), Sabah (282), Sarawak (171), Penang (99), Perak (94), Kedah (92), Terengganu (80), Melaka (73), Pahang (72), Labuan (55), Negeri Sembilan (48), Kelantan (37), Putrajaya (10), and Perlis (9).

He also said nine new clusters were detected today, with five being at workplaces, three from the community and one involving high-risk groups.

The workplace clusters are the Jalan Faizal, Jalan Satria and Jalan Dewani Satu clusters in Johor, Peramu Jaya industrial cluster in Pahang and Taman Mahkota Impian cluster in Labuan.

The community clusters are the Jalan Pakat cluster in Selangor, Indah Riang cluster in Sarawak and Kampung Kemansur cluster in Pahang, while the high-risk group cluster is the Jalan Kejora cluster in Melaka.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia had recorded 779 clusters, with 372 being active ones. -Bernama