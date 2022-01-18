Covid-19: 41% of adults received booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 237,703 individuals of the adult population in the country received the Covid-19 booster dose yesterday (Jan 17), bringing the cumulative number of booster doses administered to 9,609,454 or 41 per cent of the group as of 11.59pm last night.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH)’s CovidNow portal, a total of 22,906,072 or 97.8 per cent of the adult population were fully vaccinated while 23,185,749 individuals or 99 per cent of the group received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine injection.

For adolescents, aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,775,059 individuals or 88.2 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,862,198 individuals or 91 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, daily statistics showed that 242,705 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 1,912 as the first dose, 3,090 as the second dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) to 61,135,763.

Meanwhile, according to the MOH’s GitHub portal, 16 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday with Selangor recording the highest number of deaths with five cases, followed by Terengganu with three cases and Negeri Sembilan and Penang each recording two cases.

-Bernama