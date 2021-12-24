Covid-19: 44 fatalities reported, total at 31,265

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 44 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,265.

Of the total, 10 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Perak recorded the highest number of new deaths at 14, making up 31.8 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Penang (7), Selangor (6), Kuala Lumpur (4), Terengganu (4), Kelantan (3) and Pahang (2).

Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Sabah each recorded one death.

There were no deaths recorded in Malacca, Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 47,863 active cases, including 329 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 179 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,731,713.