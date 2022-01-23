Covid-19: 45.1% of adults given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10,561,588 individuals or 45.1 per cent of the adults in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, of the total, 53,210 booster doses were administered yesterday.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,915,270 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed their vaccination while 23,192,788 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,779,919 individuals or 88.3 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,863,961 individuals or 91 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The daily statistics also showed that a total of 154,906 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday which included 1,019 as the first dose and 677 as the second dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 62,109,995 doses.

Meanwhile, according to the MOH’s Github portal, 14 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday with Johor, Kedah, Perak, Selangor and Terengganu recording two cases each and one case each in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Pahang and Malacca.

-Bernama