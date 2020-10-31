Covid-19: 456 individuals detained, fined for defying MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 456 individuals were detained and fined yesterday for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The offences were for not wearing face masks (174 people), failing to practise physical distancing (74), failing to provide registration tools (72), indulging in entertainment centre activities (34) and others (102), he said in a statement on the enforcement of the MCO today.

On Ops Benteng mounted to protect the country’s borders from illegal immigrants as well as to curb the spread of Covid-19, he said a total of 12 foreign nationals and two boat skippers were arrested while two land vehicles were also seized yesterday.

He said a total of 298 roadblocks were also mounted yesterday.

Meanwhile, from July 24 until yesterday, 58,365 individuals had returned to the country from abroad via international entry points and placed in 63 hotels and 18 other premises, including Public Training Institutions and private higher education institutions nationwide.

“Of the total, 9,960 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine, 381 individuals sent to hospitals for treatment and 48,024 allowed to return home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) had conducted 1,708 checks to enforce compliance of the SOP, with nine premises were advised to do so. -Bernama