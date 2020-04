KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,577 Malaysians overseas have so far been brought home through the repatriation exercise funded by the government, with contributions from political parties, private sector and individuals.

However, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) said in a statement today, there were still 3,026 Malaysians reported to be still stranded in 45 countries, with the biggest number of 1,446 in India.

“Of the 3,026 stranded Malaysians, 2,016 are tourists or short-term visitors. The rest are Malaysians who are residing in other countries because of work or studies, but have made plans to return during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, they can be categorised as stranded non-critical (persons),” he said.

Kamarudin who is also chairman of the Foreign Ministry’s Covid-19 Team said among the countries with a high number of stranded Malaysians were Thailand (259 people), Australia (152), New Zealand (149), Pakistan (144), Vietnam (131), Arab Saudi (121), Philippines (97), Sri Lanka (61) and Nepal (50).

He said two chartered Malindo Airlines flights, OD 210 and OD 212, which brought back 344 Malaysians stranded in Chennai arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport today at 4.35am and 5.10am respectively.

He added that the Foreign Ministry was also coordinating efforts to bring back the remainder of Malaysians who are still stranded in India and seven chartered Malindo flights are expected to arrive on April 3 to 5.

“Prior to this, the Foreign Ministry and the Malaysian Consulate-General in Chennai coordinated nine Air Asia flights and two Malindo Airlines to bring back 2,361 Malaysians who were stranded in India in an effort supported by funds from the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC),” he said.

Meanwhile, 310 Malaysian students in Indonesia arrived home yesterday on several commercial flights and 126 more students are scheduled to arrive today at Stulang Laut, Johor, by ferry from Batam.

All returned home on their own initiative and expense, with the cooperation of the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta and the Consulate offices as facilitators dealing with the Indonesian authorities and airlines.

Kamarudin stressed that any decision to bring back sponsored students was subject to conditions in the affected country and consideration of the sponsoring body.

He said efforts were also being made to bring back Malaysians stranded in the Middle-Eastern countries, and discussions were being held by Malaysian leaders with the relevant countries.

“Today, (Foreign Minister) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein contacted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Salman who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia to discuss efforts to bring back our citizens stranded there as well as the welfare of Saudi Arabians in Malaysia,” he said.

Separately, the government received 1,000 COVID-19 test kit units from Brunei Darussalam, presented by Acting High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam in Malaysia, Pengiran Asnawi Arbi Pengiran Dato Paduka Hj Sharifuddin.

“The Brunei Darussalam Government was one of the first to express the intention to contribute to Malaysia in the efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Brunei contribution is also reflective of the special relationship of 36 years of diplomatic ties and the high level of commitment between the two countries as members of Asean in tackling the Covid-19 crisis,” he said. — Bernama