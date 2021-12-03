Covid-19: 47 fatalities, mostly in Selangor

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 47 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, 12 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,521.

According to the CovidNow portal, the highest number of deaths were reported in Selangor (9), followed by Kelantan (6), Perak (6), Sabah (6), Penang (5), Terengganu (5), Kuala Lumpur (3), Johor (2), Kedah (1), Malacca (1), Negeri Sembilan (1), Sarawak (1) and Labuan (1).

No new deaths were reported in Pahang, Perlis, and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 62,253 active cases, including 511 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 266 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country stands at 2,644,027.