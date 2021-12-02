Covid-19: 49 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 49 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, 12 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,474.

According to the CovidNow portal, Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 12, making up 24.5 percent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Perak (8), Sabah (7), Kelantan (5), Johor (4), Sarawak (4), Kedah (2), Negeri Sembilan (2), Malacca (1), Pahang (1), Penang (1), Terengganu (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

There were no deaths in Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 63,740 active cases, including 500 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 258 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,638,221.