Covid-19: 5,291 new cases reported on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of daily Covid-19 cases rose slightly to 5,291 today from 5,071 cases yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the cumulative figure of new cases to 2,486,630.

Of the total new cases, he said 5,216 cases or 98.6 per cent were in categories one and two while the remaining cases were in categories three, four and five.

“Seven out of the 5,291 new cases were imported cases and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 545 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, of which 286 cases require respiratory support,” he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 4,947 recovered cases were also reported today, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 2,390,379.

Dr Noor Hisham added that seven new clusters were detected today, namely two each in Johor and Sabah and one each in Perak, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) for the whole country yesterday was 0.95 with Putrajaya and Perlis recording the highest Rt at 1.0, while Labuan is the only area with zero Rt.

The latest information on the current Covid-19 situation in the country will be uploaded onto the CovidNow portal at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my with data being updated at 12 midnight daily.

-Bernama