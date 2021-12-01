Covid-19: 55 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 55 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, eight were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,425.

According to the CovidNow portal, Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 10, making up 18.2 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Terengganu (6), Kuala Lumpur (6), Penang (5), Sabah (5), Kelantan (4), Pahang (4), Perak (4), Sarawak (4), Johor (3), Malacca (2) and Negeri Sembilan (2).

No new deaths were reported in Kedah, Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 65,153 active cases, including 509 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 252 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,632,782.