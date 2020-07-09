Covid-19: 6 import cases, no local transmission

PETALING JAYA: For the second day in a row, there was no local transmission of Covid-19 reported in Malaysia.

However, there were six new imported cases, while no new deaths were reported.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), in his press conference today said the latest tally brought the total number of infections in the nation to 8,683.

“All six cases today were attributed to Malaysians who had returned from overseas.

“Meanwhile, 13 cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative total number of patients to have recovered to 8,499, or 97.9% of all cases.

“This leaves a total of 63 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Two of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, one of whom requires ventilator assistance,” he added.

The death toll remains at 121, marking the 25th day in a row with no deaths reported.