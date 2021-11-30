Covid-19: 61 fatalities reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 61 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, 15 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 30,370.

According to the CovidNow portal, Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths at 14, making up 23 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Terengganu (11), Johor (6), Perak (6), Kelantan (5), Kuala Lumpur (5), Negeri Sembilan (4), Kedah (3), Pahang (3), Sabah (2) and Sarawak (2).

No new deaths were reported in Malacca, Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 65,497 active cases including 507 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), 272 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,627,903.