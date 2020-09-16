Covid-19: 62 new cases reported

PETALING JAYA: There was an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections today compared to the previous day. The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 62 new cases at noon today, which brings the total number of cases to 10,031. The number of active cases now stands at 668 cases.

A total of 26 patients who recovered today brought the total number of recoveries to 9,235 cases - 92.1% of the overall number of cases.

According to Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), out of the 62 new cases, 61 comprised locally transmitted cases, involving 41 locals and 20 foreigners.

Only one was an import infection, involving a Malaysian who had returned from India.

Of the 62, 59 cases were from Sabah with 48 from the Benteng LD Cluster (comprising the 20 foreigners). There was one case from Kedah, from the Sungai Cluster and one from Penang.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 15 patients are in intensive care, three requiring ventilator support. The death toll remains at 128 - 1.28% of the total number of cases.

“The number of cases has now reached five digits ... if this situation persists, the health and medical facilities in the country will not be able to handle the load.

“Every individual needs to play their part in adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP), physical distancing and the maintenance of hygiene and wearing of a face masks in public spaces. Only if we work together will we be able to stop the chain of Covid-19 in Malaysia,” he reminded the people.