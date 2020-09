PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry today reported that 62 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of active cases to 207.

This brings the national tally to 9,459.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said out of the 62 cases, 56 were local transmissions and six were imported cases.

Of the 56 locally transmitted cases, 30 involved Malaysians and 26 foreigners.

The six imported cases consisted of two from Turkey (detected in Federal Territory), two from Bangladesh (Federal Territory and Selangor one case each), one from Indonesia (Federal Territory) and one from Egypt (Selangor).

Fifty cases were reported in Sabah from the Lahad Datu Benteng cluster, two were from the new Sungai cluster in Kedah (one case form Telaga cluster and one from Alor Star) and one case from Penang who had close contact with case 9397.

A Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (Sari) case from the Lahad Datu Benteng cluster was traced in Hospital Lahad Datu.

“With a total of 11 active clusters, the Lahad Datu Benteng cluster is now the biggest active cluster with 50 new cases reported,” Noor Hisham said in a statement yoday.

Two Sabah districts, Lahad Datu and Tawau, are in this cluster.

Noor Hisham said the ministry had screened 420 individuals in Lahad Datu and detected 50 positive cases (22 locals and 28 non-locals), 337 were negative and 33 are awaiting test results.

A total of 984 individuals were screened in Tawau with 16 positive cases (eight locals and eight non-locals), 230 negative cases and 738 still pending.

A new cluster known as the Sungai cluster was detected at a medical centre in Kedah where two new positive cases were reported.

A total of 55 other individuals who were tested from this cluster are still waiting for the test results.

A total of nine patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,124.

“Six patients are currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with four of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There were no new deaths reported and therefore the death total remains at 128.