Covid-19: 6,440 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 6,440 new Covid-19 cases nationwide in the past 24 hours compared to 5,738 cases yesterday.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 685,204.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) Facebook post, Selangor remained the state with the highest number of daily cases, with 2,095; followed by Negeri Sembilan (870); Kuala Lumpur (816); and Johor (592).

Apart from that, Sarawak recorded 536 cases; Perak (357), Melaka (223), Kelantan (200), Sabah (199), Kedah (159), Labuan (152), Penang (122), Pahang (79), Terengganu (32), Putrajaya (six) and Perlis (two).

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his statement today, said that 6,861 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, with active cases now at 65,602.

He said that 894 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit, with 451 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

He added that 74 fatalities were recorded today, taking the death toll to 4,276.

Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 28 cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan (nine); Sarawak and Johor (seven each); Sabah (six); Labuan (five); Kuala Lumpur (four); Melaka (three); Pahang (two); and Perak, Terengganu and Kedah (one each).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 23 new clusters were detected, taking the number of active clusters to 810.

Of the new clusters, 17 involved transmissions in workplaces, four involved the communities and one each involved the high-risk group and detention centre. — Bernama