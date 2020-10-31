Covid-19: 659 cases, 1,000 recoveries

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MoH) has reported that 659 Covid-19 cases were recorded today with one imported case from Bangladesh who is a foreigner.

No deaths and no new clusters were recorded today, thus the death tolls remains at 249.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,548, with 10,051 being active cases.

However, a total of 1,000 cases have recovered today, making it the highest ever in the number of daily recovery cases in the country.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said today’s record brings the total number of those discharged to 21,248.

A total of 83 patients are in the intensive care units with 19 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Noor Hisham said in his daily media briefing that Sabah continues to report a large number of Covid 19 cases compared to other states.

Out of today’s 659 cases, Sabah reported 529 while Klang Valley recorded 70 cases.

While Sabah reported the highest number of cases, Selangor recorded a drop with 54 cases.

This was followed by Negri Sembilan with 25 cases, Labuan with 12, 11 in Kuala Lumpur, nine in Sarawak, six in Perak, four in Putrajaya, two each in Kedah , Penang and Terengganu and one each in Pahang and Kelantan.