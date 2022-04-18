Covid-19: 6,623 new cases, 12 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 12 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,421.

Eight of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Kedah recorded four deaths, followed by Penang (3), Sarawak (2) and Malacca, Perak and Selangor (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 6,623 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,389,025.