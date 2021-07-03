Covid-19: 6,658 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a total of 6,658 new Covid-19 cases today, a slight drop from 6,982 cases recorded yesterday.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter post said Selangor still recorded the highest daily number of 3,047 cases followed by Negeri Sembilan (699); Kuala Lumpur (616); Johor (414); Sarawak (361); Melaka (345); and Sabah (322).

He said Pahang reported 200 cases followed by Kedah (145); Penang (142); Labuan (108); Perak (101); Kelantan (89); Terengganu (51); Putrajaya (16); and Perlis (two).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement, announced that the RT or R naught (RO) value of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia on July 2 was 1.07.

States recording RO above 1.0 were Pahang at an RO value of 1.27, followed by Putrajaya (1.13), Selangor (1.07), Penang (1.07), Melaka (1.07), Kuala Lumpur (1.03), Kedah (1.03) and Perak 1.00.

He said from 6,658 new cases, 11 were imported cases and 6,647 involved domestic transmissions while 5,677 recovery cases were recorded today bringing the cumulative recovery cases to 700,215.

“There is a total 66,958 active cases currently and 892 Covid-19 patients are being treated at the intensive care units including 443 cases requiring breathing aid,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that 107 deaths were recorded today involving 98 locals and nine foreign nationals taking the death toll to 5,434 people.

Meanwhile, he said 19 new clusters were detected today with 16 being workplace infections, two community clusters and one detention centre cluster.

The workplace clusters recorded at Sungai Sembrong Industry, Jalan Harmonium Tebrau, Jalan Murni 12 Industry, Bakri Tiga Industrial Area and Nusa Perintis Enam in Johor; and Seri Kembangan Industry, Taming Jaya Industry, South Zone B, Jalan Sultan Industry in Selangor.

In addition, the workplace clusters were detected in Lorong Perusahaan Empat and Jalan Nagasari Satu (Penang); Jalan Haji Taha (Sarawak); Jalan Sri Raya (Melaka); Jalan Tech Valley Satu Industry (Negeri Sembilan); Lingkaran Syed Putra (Kuala Lumpur) and Jalan Songsang (Pahang).

The community clusters were the Dah Mata Ayer Cluster (Kedah) and Kampung Jaya Setia Badang (Kelantan) while the detention centre cluster involved Pagar Tebedu in Sarawak. — Bernama