Covid-19: 6,988 cases reported today (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has, for the third straight day, recorded over 6,000 new Covid-19 daily cases, with 6,988 reported over the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted today that the latest figure showed an increase of 712 cases compared to yesterday’s 6,276.

The latest development takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 758,967.

He said Selangor still recorded the highest number of daily cases, with 2,885, followed by Kuala Lumpur (988), Negeri Sembilan (692), Sarawak (544), Melaka (311), Johor (270), Kedah (250) and Sabah (232).

Pahang, meanwhile, recorded 195 cases, followed by Penang (174), Perak (149), Labuan (129), Kelantan (108), Terengganu (50), Putrajaya (10) and Perlis (one). — Bernama