Covid-19: 7,739 new cases, 19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 19 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 35,311.

Three of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded four deaths, followed by Johor, Kedah, Pahang, Perak, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur (2 each) and Malacca, Penang and Terengganu (1 each)

There were no deaths in Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, Sabah, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 7,739 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,333,557.