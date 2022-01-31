Covid-19: 8 fatalities recorded

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported eight new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, with one case brought in dead.

The death toll now stands at 31,965.

Perak recorded the highest number of new deaths at three, making up 37.5 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor (2), Malacca (1), Pahang (1) and Terengganu (1).

There were 53,248 active cases reported at midnight last night, 86 per cent of whom are in home quarantine. There are 2,998 people receiving hospital treatment, including 120 in intensive care, 65 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,865,984 cases.